Here are the most romantic restaurants in Florida, report says

Love is in the air at some Florida restaurants, as shown in a new report highlighting the most romantic eateries in the state.

FloridaRentals.com showcased eight restaurants in the Sunshine State known for their lovely ambiance, great service and delectable menus, perfect for a dinner for two.

"From the sunny days laying together on the beach, to the sizzling nights dancing together at a nightclub, those who want to fall in love, or fall in love again should make Florida a must-visit," FloridaRentals.com said on its report. "We’ve combed through the most romantic restaurants in the area to select our favorites based on customer reviews, menu, service, and ambiance."

Two of the eight restaurants can be found right here in Central Florida, including The Cellar Restaurant in Daytona Beach and Soco in Orlando.

The Cellar Restaurant is described as an upscale Italian spot with an intimate atmosphere and extensive wine list, the report said.

Soco features an award-winning chef that brings classic Southern dishes to life with a twist.

Here's a look at some of the other restaurants on the list:

The Cook & The Cork, Coral Springs

Collage Restaurant, St. Augustine

Seagar's Restaurant, Destin

Kitchen, West Palm Beach

The French, Naples

Osteria Tulia, Naples

Click here to read the full report.