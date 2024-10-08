Starlink, T-Mobile enable emergency alerts, 911 service, texting for those in Hurricane Milton's path

Stream FOX 35 News

T-Mobile is partnering with Starlink to operate its direct-to-cellular service in Florida as Hurricane Milton approaches the state. This will enable wireless emergency alerts and basic texting, including 911, the company said in a news release.

T-Mobile and Starlink received temporary authorization from the Federal Communications Commission this week to aid those in hurricane-affected areas.

HURRICANE MILTON COVERAGE:

"Text messages have already been sent and received. You can text loved ones, text 911, and continue to receive emergency alerts," SpaceX posted on X.

T-Mobile is also deploying emergency teams to maintain connectivity for its customers, communities, and first responders, it wrote in a news release. T-Mobile is also coordinating with federal and state agencies, including Florida's State Emergency Operations Center, to address priority needs after the hurricane.

If a phone connects to a Starlink satellite, it will have one to two bars of signal and will show "T-Mobile SpaceX" in the network name, SpaceX explained. However, users may have to manually retry text messages if they don't go through at first, it added.

The service works best outdoors and occasionally indoors near a window, the company advised.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: