Orlando high school student killed while crossing street near school, according to OCPS
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning in Orange County.
Pedestrian killed near Oak Ridge High School
What we know:
Troopers said the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. in front of 700 Oak Ridge Road, just west of Winegard Road, near Oak Ridge High School. Authorities said the roadway remains blocked as the investigation continues.
Preliminary evidence indicates the crash involved a 2012 Dodge Avenger and a pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been confirmed. The pedestrian was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. The driver of the Dodge Avenger was not injured and remained at the scene, according to FHP.
Pedestrian identified as student: OCPS
Update:
Later Monday, Orange County Public Schools confirmed that the pedestrian who died was a student at Oak Ridge High School. In a message to families, school officials said the crash occurred just off campus and that school administration is assisting law enforcement with the investigation.
Details of the crash not yet released
What we don't know:
No further details about the crash have been released.
This story will be updated as additional information is released.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Florida Highway Patrol with FOX 35 News.