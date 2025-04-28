Orlando high school student killed while crossing street near school, according to OCPS

The Brief A student from Oak Ridge High School was killed Monday morning after being struck by a car near the campus, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash, which involved a 2012 Dodge Avenger, remains under investigation as officials continue to block the area along Oak Ridge Road.



The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday morning in Orange County.

Pedestrian killed near Oak Ridge High School

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. in front of 700 Oak Ridge Road, just west of Winegard Road, near Oak Ridge High School. Authorities said the roadway remains blocked as the investigation continues.

Preliminary evidence indicates the crash involved a 2012 Dodge Avenger and a pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been confirmed. The pedestrian was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. The driver of the Dodge Avenger was not injured and remained at the scene, according to FHP.

Pedestrian identified as student: OCPS

Update:

Later Monday, Orange County Public Schools confirmed that the pedestrian who died was a student at Oak Ridge High School. In a message to families, school officials said the crash occurred just off campus and that school administration is assisting law enforcement with the investigation.

Details of the crash not yet released

What we don't know:

No further details about the crash have been released.

This story will be updated as additional information is released.

