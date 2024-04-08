Solar Eclipse 2024 live: Peak times in Orlando, how to watch in Central Florida

All eyes and cameras will – safely – be on the skies Monday afternoon for the highly anticipated solar eclipse and coveted moment of totality. Florida is not in the full path of totality – the moment where the moon will be directly in front of the sun, casting a shadow of darkness for a few minutes – but Floridians will be able to experience a partial solar eclipse.

FOX 35 Total Eclipse Special Coverage: FOX 35 will be streaming live coverage of the solar eclipse, including the moment of totality across the country, from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Watch live in the video player above.

Here's everything you need to know.

What time is the solar eclipse in Florida?

In Orlando, Florida, the solar eclipse will begin at 1:46 p.m., before peaking at 3:03 p.m. with 57% coverage expected (partial solar eclipse).

The eclipse will end shortly after 4:15 p.m.

Solar eclipse peak viewing times in Central Florida

Here's when you can expect to see the 2024 solar eclipse in Central Florida on April 8, 2024.

Here's the peak times for other cities in Central Florida:

Clermont: 1:45 p.m. - 4:16 p.m.

Mount Dora: 1:46 p.m. - 4:17 p.m.

The Villages: 1:45 p.m. - 4:17 p.m.

Ocala: 1:45 p.m. - 4:17 p.m.

Gainesville: 1:45 p.m. - 4:18 p.m.

Sanford: 1:47 p.m. - 4:18 p.m.

Titusville: 1:48 p.m. - 4:17 p.m.

Melbourne: 1:48 p.m. - 4:17 p.m.

Daytona: 1:48 p.m. - 4:18 p.m.

Palm Coast: 1:48 p.m. - 4:19 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

What will the weather be like in Central Florida for the solar eclipse?

Monday will feature high clouds and high temperatures around 80 degrees. While it will be a few degrees cooler than normal, it'll be a delightful day in Central Florida.

Will clouds obscure our view of the solar eclipse?

A few high clouds will, at times, obscure the skies, but it shouldn't take away from the eclipse viewing this afternoon. Remember not to look directly at the sun. In order to view the eclipse, you want to use special glasses.