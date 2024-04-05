What time will the eclipse happen in Florida?

The solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, will be visible, at least in part, to nearly everyone in the U.S. But the path of totality – where the moon will completely block the sun – is a 115-mile-wide region that stretches from southern Texas up through Ohio, then over to northern Maine.

What time is the eclipse on Monday in Florida?

In Orlando, Florida, the total solar eclipse will peak at 3:03 p.m. with a 58% eclipse.

The sun on Monday will be obscured by passing high clouds here in Florida. At times, this high cloud deck may fully obscure the sun.

Thankfully, it wouldn't be a full overcast like you'd get with a rain system, but clouds up around 20,000-30,000 feet in altitude associated with a busy subtropical jet stream will at worst make it tough to see a clear view of the sun's disk during the afternoon.

The black line to the west represents the region of 100% total solar eclipse, from Texas to Buffalo.

You'll still see the dimming effects with only 40% of available sunshine making it down, but it may obscure eclipse viewing with your special sunglasses.

This impact won't be an all-day thing and may only happen briefly.

2024 solar eclipse path and times

Large cities in the path of totality include:

Austin, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Little Rock, Arkansas

Carbondale, Illinois

Indianapolis, Indiana

Cleveland, Ohio

Buffalo, New York

Plattsburgh, New York

Presque Isle, Maine

The farther you are from that path, less and less of the sun will appear to be blocked.

Southern Texas will see the peak of totality first, around 1:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time. Then Dallas at 1:42 p.m., with the time getting later and later as the moon’s shadow moves north. Indianapolis will see the peak around 3:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time; Cleveland at 3:15 p.m., and northern Maine around 3:30 p.m.

