Where to watch solar eclipse in Orlando, Central Florida

Orlando may not be in the solar eclipse's path of totality, but that doesn't mean you won't be able to catch a glimpse of the rare occurrence.

On Monday, April 8, Orlando will get a partial view of the solar eclipse. It'll begin at 1:46 p.m. and mid-eclipse time, or when the maximum amount of the sun's disk is covered, will be at 3:03 p.m.

It's the last total solar eclipse visible over North America until 2044.

How to check your eclipse glasses to make sure they work

Several places around Orlando and Central Florida are hosting events. Here's a list:

University of Central Florida

The "Not So Total Eclipse" event will be held at the UCF Reflecting Pond from 2 to 4 p.m. Registration is free, and includes eclipse glasses and a "surprise."

This event is being organized by the Florida Space Institute, Department of Physics, UCF Libraries and Office of Research.

Click here for more information.

How to safely take video, photos of the solar eclipse

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Orlando Science Center

The Orlando Science Center is hosting a viewing party for the total solar eclipse on Monday. Tickets are on sale now, and are necessary to secure your spot for the event. Once reservations reach capacity, the event will be sold out.

If the eclipse is not visible in the Orlando area due to cloud cover or weather conditions, a view from other locations will be livestreamed inside the Orlando Science Center.

Eclipse glasses are included in admission.

Tickets are $27 for adults, $21 for kids, and $25 for students and seniors. TIckets for children under 2 years old cost $3.

Click here for more information.

What happens if it’s cloudy during the eclipse? The answer depends, researchers say

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is hosting an eclipse watch party, complete with eclipse glasses and a DJ. The event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Rocket Garden.

Admission is required. A one-day pass is $75 for everyone 12 and up and $65 for kids 3-11.

Click here for more information.

Short-term rentals along solar eclipse path of totality almost completely booked

Orange County Regional History Center

The History Center and Orlando Public Library are hosting a solar eclipse viewing party featuring themed games, activities and crafts. Eclipse glasses and a solar telescope will be available.

Admission is free.

Click here for more information.

Local schools

Check with your student's local school. It's a possibility they'll be having a viewing event.