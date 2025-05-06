Alligator attacks kayaker at Lake Kissimmee State Park, officials say

The Brief A kayaker was attacked by an alligator Tuesday afternoon at Lake Kissimmee State Park, according to officials. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said its agency and other responded to assist FWC. The victim’s condition and details about the alligator remain unknown.



A kayaker was attacked by an alligator on Tuesday afternoon on Lake Kissimmee, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Attack comes 2 months after another alligator encounter in same area

What we know:

An alligator attacked a kayaker Tuesday afternoon at Lake Kissimmee State Park, prompting a multi-agency emergency response.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call at 4:05 p.m. requesting assistance from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Deputies, a Marine Unit and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene, along with support from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

According to initial reports, two people were kayaking on the lake when one of them was attacked. Details about the victim’s condition have not yet been released.

The alligator attack comes two months after a kayaker was attacked by an alligator on a canal between Tiger Lake and Kissimmee Lake.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided information about the kayaker’s identity, the extent of their injuries or whether they were transported for medical treatment. It’s also unclear whether the alligator was captured or if there are ongoing efforts to locate it.

Officials have not said whether the area has been temporarily closed or if public access to the lake has been restricted in the wake of the incident.

The backstory:

Lake Kissimmee State Park is a popular recreation area located off State Road 60, about 15 miles east of Lake Wales. The park is known for its rich biodiversity, and that includes large populations of alligators. Visitors often kayak or canoe through waterways such as the Zipper Canal and Lake Rosalie, launching from designated areas including the cow camp bridge and the marina.

The Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Area (KCOLA) spans 21,000 acres across Polk and Osceola counties and forms part of the headwaters of the Kissimmee-Okeechobee-Everglades watershed—a vital ecological corridor for the state.

Despite the beauty and recreational appeal of the region, it is home to native wildlife, including potentially dangerous predators. Alligator encounters are not uncommon in Central Florida’s freshwater systems, particularly during warmer months when the reptiles are more active.

Wildlife officials routinely caution visitors to stay alert while in or near the water.

