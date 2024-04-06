Eclipse 2024 Timeline: How long will the solar eclipse last in Florida?

On Monday, April 8, 2024, Americans will witness a rare celestial event: the final total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States until 2044.

During a total solar eclipse, the Moon moves directly between the Sun and Earth, blocking the Sun's face completely. Those lucky enough to be within the "path of totality," where the Moon's shadow fully covers the Sun, will experience a dramatic darkening of the sky, similar to twilight. If the skies are clear, observers in this path may even glimpse the Sun's corona, its outer atmosphere usually hidden by the Sun's brightness.

The experience of viewing a total solar eclipse depends on weather conditions and location.

For those outside the path of totality, like in Florida, there will be a partial eclipse, in which the Moon partially covers the Sun. For eye safety, it's essential for observers in these areas to wear eclipse glasses throughout the event.

When will the eclipse start in Florida?

In Florida, the eclipse will start between 12 and 17 minutes before 2 p.m. EDT, with the peak viewing expected around 3 p.m. Between 40% and 60% of the Sun's surface will be obscured during this time. The eclipse will wrap up around 4:15 p.m. in the Sunshine State.

This upcoming event is a rare chance for Americans to appreciate the wonder of the cosmos, as the next similar eclipse won't occur until 2044. Skywatchers should prepare and make the most of this extraordinary astronomical show.

Where in Florida can I watch the eclipse?

Florida City, Start, Peak, End, Maximum Percentage Coverage