Who is Dr. Casey Means? Trump announces new surgeon general nominee

The Brief President Donald Trump announced he would nominate Dr. Casey Means for the job of surgeon general. Here's what we know about her.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he would nominate Dr. Casey Means for the job of surgeon general.

Who is Casey Means?

The backstory:

Dr. Casey Means describes herself on her website as a medical doctor, a New York Times bestselling author, a gardener and an outdoor enthusiast.

The physician who trained at Stanford, has emerged as a prominent wellness influencer together with her brother, Calley Means. In 2024, they co-authored Good Energy, a book exploring the rise of chronic disease. She also co-founded Levels, a health-tech company focused on metabolic health, FOX News reported.

During her training as a surgeon, "I saw how broken and exploitative the healthcare system is and left to focus on how to keep people out of the operating room," her website states.

She is a vocal "Make America Healthy Again" proponent, and has played a vital role in helping shape the administration's agenda surrounding health, alongside her brother, according to FOX News.

What they're saying:

"Casey has impeccable ‘MAHA’ credentials, and will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans," Trump said late Wednesday afternoon in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History," Trump added.

What we don't know:

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a former Fox News contributor, was previously announced by Trump as his pick for surgeon general.

The nomination has since been withdrawn for reasons that have not been disclosed. Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump also mentioned that Secretary Kennedy "looks forward to working with Dr. Janette Nesheiwat in another capacity at HHS."