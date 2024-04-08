Solar eclipse live video feed: Telescope views from across the world

How will the rest of the world see the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8?

NASA has a live video feed showcasing the solar eclipse from a dozen locations throughout the world, including Mexico and the United States. Watch live telescopes in the feed above (all courtesy of NASA and their associated partners).

FOX 35 Total Solar Eclipse: Stream live coverage of Florida's eclipse

While NASA shows feeds from Mexico and the United States, FOX 35 is streaming live coverage from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. via FOX Local, the FOX 35 News app, and FOX35Orlando.com/live.

How much of the solar eclipse can I see in Florida?

Depending on where you live in Florida, it will determine how much of the total solar eclipse you'll be able to see. Here in Central Florida and the Orlando metro, we're expecting to see about 50-60% of totality – which means we'll see what appears to be a "crescent moon" in front of the sun.

Those close to Texas and along the Midwest will be able to see complete totality.

2024 solar eclipse path of totality: Where to see the total solar eclipse

Large cities in the path of totality include:

Austin, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Little Rock, Arkansas

Carbondale, Illinois

Indianapolis, Indiana

Cleveland, Ohio

Buffalo, New York

Plattsburgh, New York

Presque Isle, Maine

Peak times to see the partial solar eclipse in Central Florida

Monday's eclipse will start at 1:46 p.m. and end at 4:17 p.m. The eclipse peak will be at 3:03 p.m., and 57% of the sun will be covered. In Florida, the peak will last about three minutes.

Clermont: 1:45 p.m. - 4:16 p.m.

Mount Dora: 1:46 p.m. - 4:17 p.m.

The Villages: 1:45 p.m. - 4:17 p.m.

Ocala: 1:45 p.m. - 4:17 p.m.

Gainesville: 1:45 p.m. - 4:18 p.m.

Sanford: 1:47 p.m. - 4:18 p.m.

Titusville: 1:48 p.m. - 4:17 p.m.

Melbourne: 1:48 p.m. - 4:17 p.m.

Daytona: 1:48 p.m. - 4:18 p.m.

Palm Coast: 1:48 p.m. - 4:19 p.m.