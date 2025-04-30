Florida man arrested for dragging 3 dogs behind his pickup truck, deputies say

The Brief A man was taken to jail after he allegedly dragged three dogs behind his pickup truck, deputies said. He told law enforcement that he tied the dogs to the truck to take them to the restroom. During the process, he claimed he needed to see someone about a job and forgot the dogs were still secured to the vehicle.



A South Florida man was arrested last week after he was allegedly caught on video dragging three small dogs behind his pickup truck.

Man accused of dragging 3 dogs behind pickup truck

What we know:

Shortly before 11 p.m. on April 21, Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies were alerted to a reported animal cruelty incident that occurred in the Lake Worth Mobile Home Park.

The witness told deputies he was visiting friends in the neighborhood when he spotted three dogs, possibly Chihuahuas, being dragged by a silver Chevy pickup truck.

He provided deputies with the truck's license plate number and showed them a video of the incident.

In the video, one dog was on its back, actively being dragged; the other two were being pulled by their collars and were "running in distress" trying to catch up with the vehicle's speed, according to an arrest affidavit. Eventually, all three dogs were dragged along the road by their paws and bodies as they could not keep up with the truck’s pace, authorities said.

(Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

The witness estimated that the driver, later identified as Lorenzo Franco-Alcocer, was dragging the dogs at speeds of 15 to 20 mph.

He said he followed the truck in his personal vehicle and recorded the video on his cellphone.

At some point, the suspect stopped at Melaleuca Lane and Marks Way, got out of the truck and got into an argument with the witness. He then picked up the dogs, got back into the vehicle, and drove off.

Deputies later responded to Franco-Alcocer's home where they saw the truck parked in the driveway and found three dogs packed in a small cage.

Authorities reported that the animals "appeared to be in agony" and had open wounds covering their legs and bodies, according to an arrest affidavit.

When deputies asked Franco-Alcocer if he knew why they were at his home, he "uttered we were at his residence for his dogs," the report stated.

Why did he allegedly drag the dogs?

Dig deeper:

Franco-Alcocer told deputies he had tied the three dogs to his truck because he was "taking them to the restroom." During the process, he claimed he needed to see someone about a job and forgot the dogs were still secured to the vehicle.

He said he only realized they were tied to the back when the witness began honking at him. Franco-Alcocer said he planned to get the dogs medical care the following day.

What's next:

Franco-Alcocer was booked into the Palm Beach County jail for aggravated animal cruelty, authorities said.

According to Palm Beach County court records, a judge ordered Franco-Alcocer to forfeit the animals to animal control, prohibited him from possessing any animals, and barred him from having any contact with the witness.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: