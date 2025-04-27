5 dead following crash on Florida's Turnpike in Osceola County: FHP

Officials are investigating after five people were killed in a crash on Florida's Turnpike on Sunday night.

It happened around 7:38 p.m. near mm 211 in Kenansville. according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Preliminary reports indicate the cras involved a 2004 E-350 van.

The crash shutdown all northbound lanes, according to troopers. Traffic was later diverted to exit 193 near State Road 60.

The crash remains under investigation.