Satisfying your chicken tender craving is now easier than ever with the opening of yet another restaurant in the Orlando area.

Slim Chickens, an Arkansas-based fast-casual restaurant known for its fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides, opened its first Orlando-area location on Monday. It's located at 1525 Future Way in Celebration.

This marks the 13th location in Florida.

NEARBY : Popular California-based burger chain opens first Central Florida location

"We’ve had our eye on this location for quite some time," said franchisee Tommy El Mahdi. "This area is part of a fresh, new and growing development that sits adjacent to a significant part of Florida tourism and history. We are very fortunate to be part of it."

Slim Chickens opened its first Orlando-area location on Monday, February 26, 2024, in Celebration, Florida. (Photo: Slim Chickens)

The Celebration location is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant said this location would bring over 75 new jobs to the area.

MORE CHICKEN : 3 more Raising Cane's locations coming to Orlando area in 2024

What's on the menu?

Slim Chickens offers 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order.

Customers can choose from 17 house-made sauces, including garlic Parmesan, Korean BBQ, sriracha garlic, mango habanero and inferno, to name a few.

Also on the menu are sandwiches, salads, wraps and even chicken and waffles.

OPENING SOON : Jack in the Box to open 10 locations in Orlando

There's also a rotating dessert menu that includes sweet treats served in Mason jars.

Click here to see the full menu.