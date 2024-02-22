Jack in the Box to open 10 locations in Orlando

It's been over three decades since Florida residents have been able to get their hands on a Sourdough Jack, but that's all about to change.

Jack in the Box announced Wednesday it's planning to open 10 locations in the Orlando area, according to a press release. These restaurants will be operated by franchisee Ed Zausch.

The news comes about a year after the restaurant announced plans to open 14 restaurants in Florida and Arkansas. Those restaurants were to be opened under franchisee Jonathan Peralta, but his connection to the company's latest update remains unclear.

"Our team is beyond excited to bring ten new Jack in the Box locations to the greater Orlando area," Zausch said. "I've been a huge fan of Jack in the Box for many years. When I moved to Orlando, I noticed there weren't any locations nearby which drove me to inquire about franchise opportunities. I was considering other brands, but I ultimately chose Jack in the Box for the great relationships I built with their team, their vast training and operational support, modern store design, and - my favorite reason - I love the variety of menu items and how we have something to offer everyone."

Exact locations of the 10 Orlando-area restaurants have not yet been revealed, nor has a timeline for opening them. We do know that they'll offer dine-in, drive-thru and mobile ordering 24 hours a day.

Jack in the Box is known for its diverse menu that features burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, breakfast and other late-night snacking options.

More franchise opportunities are available throughout Florida, the company said. More info on that here.