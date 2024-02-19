Popular California-based burger chain opening first Central Florida location this week

A popular California-based burger chain is set to open its first location in Central Florida this week!

Fatburger, a fast casual burger restaurant founded in Los Angeles in the ‘40s, will soon have a storefront in Celebration. Opening day at the 1713 Future Way location is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 22 and doors will open at 10 a.m., according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

COMING TO FLORIDA : Buc-ee's is one step closer to opening fourth Florida location

This marks the second location in Florida; one is already open in Riverview, near Tampa.

Fatburger is known for its hand-pressed beef patties, onion rings and homemade chili.

OPENING SOON : 3 more Raising Cane's locations coming to Orlando area in 2024

Click here for more information about the new Celebration location.