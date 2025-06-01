Florida Turnpike crash shuts down lanes near Clermont
CLERMONT, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that is causing traffic delays southbound on the Florida Turnpike in Lake County.
What we know:
Troopers said the crash occurred shortly after 2:45 p.m. near mile marker 277 in Clermont.
While all lanes were initially closed, officials have since reopened one lane to allow traffic to pass.
What we don't know:
At this time, it is unclear how long the area will remain blocked or whether any injuries have been reported.
The cause of the crash and the number of vehicles involved are also unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
