Record number of COVID cases rip through Florida: What to do if you test positive

Florida set a new single-day record for positive COVID-19 tests with 32,850 cases recorded on Christmas Day.

That was up nearly 1,000 cases from Christmas Eve.

Both numbers were well over the previous high of 27,802 cases set back in August.

The spike has more and more people choosing to mask up.

"I just want to protect myself and protect the people around me to make sure everybody’s safe and healthy," said Lisa Hernandez.

Hernandez and her friend, Margot, were out enjoying Lake Eola Park but not without their masks.

"I don’t want to get sick. I don’t want my family members to get sick. I’m going to see them for the holidays, which is my main concern," Hernandez said.

The two aren’t alone. More and more people are opting to mask up again as omicron cases surge.

"I’m like, ‘Oh wow, there’s a lot more masks than I anticipated’ for sure which is a pleasant thing for me to see," Margot Bardeen said.

A number of others headed out to Orange County’s newest testing site in Econ Park.

Luckily, those testing positive with the omicron strain are not ending up in the hospital.

AdventHealth reports only 145 COVID-19 patients across its Central Florida locations. Its pandemic peak was at 1,700.

"It’s been mild to moderate. I haven’t had anyone with severe encounters yet," said Dr. Jason Littleton, of Littleton Concierge Medicine.

Dr. Littleton’s patients are supporting those numbers. Most of his client’s symptoms can be managed at home.

He says if you test positive, the first thing you should do is call your primary care doctor.

"A lot of times people are not really sure where they fit on the continuum of severity," Littleton said. "That’s why I say start with your primary care doctor so that he or she can decide if you should be seen in the clinic, go straight to the ER or if you could be treated at home."

Littleton also suggests talking with your doctor to help make a plan in case you do test positive. That way if you do, it will make the situation far less stressful and easier to manage.