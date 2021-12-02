Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Hawaii
The omicron variant has been detected in at least 23 countries and at least three other states.
Pfizer asks FDA to expand emergency use of COVID-19 booster to include 16, 17-year-olds
The request comes as the world rushes to learn more about the new and highly transmissible omicron variant first discovered by South Africa.
Omicron COVID-19 case detected in Colorado
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted for the public to not “panic” and further stressed the need for Coloradans to get vaccinated or boosted as well as adhere to preventative health guidelines.
India confirms 1st 2 cases of the omicron variant
The Health Ministry said the cases involved two men in southern Karnataka state, a 66-year-old man who had traveled to India from South Africa and a 46-year-old doctor.
'Get tested' after anime convention attendee at Javits Center tests positive for omicron variant
New York officials were urging anyone who attended the NYC Anime 2021 convention at the Javits Center to get tested for COVID after an attendee contracted the omicron variant last month.