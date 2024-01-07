The COOP's famous chicken tenders make comeback on 4 Rivers Smokehouse menu

A beloved menu item from the previously-shuttered The COOP restaurant in Winter Park has found a new home.

4 Rivers Smokehouse announced last week that The COOP Chicken Tenders will now be offered on its menu.

"Swing by to give them a try, they are the squawk of the town," 4 Rivers said on social media.

"Coop Chicken Tenders" are available on the menu for $6.99. That price is just for three tenders; all sides, including fries or mac and cheese, are extra. This marks the first fried chicken offering at 4 Rivers.

The COOP closed its doors for good back in July 2023 after nearly a decade in business. Founder John Rivers told FOX 35 at the time that the restaurant's lease was ending and the new rent was nearly double what they were paying.

"We can’t survive on doubling the rent because we can’t survive on bringing up our prices that much," Rivers said. "I’m sad for closing this chapter but it’s been a good one. I’m focusing on these 10 years and all the people we served here."

The eatery said its brand will continue to operate in the venues around Orlando, including Exploria Stadium.