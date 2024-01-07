TGI Fridays to close 2 'underperforming' Florida locations

article

TGI Fridays announced earlier this month it would close dozens of "underperforming" locations across the U.S. as part of the brand's "ongoing growth strategy." Now, FOX 35 has learned what stores are closing and where – and two of them are right here in Florida.

"Our top priority has always been delivering a superior experience for each and every TGI Fridays guest, and we've identified opportunities to optimize and streamline our operations to ensure we are best positioned to meet – and exceed – on that brand promise," said Ray Risley, U.S. President and Chief Operating Officer at TGI Fridays in a news release. "By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future."

A spokesperson for TGI Fridays shared the list of 36 underperforming locations that are impacted by the closures.

In Florida, there are two locations:

Ormond Beach: 24 Ocean Shore Blvd.

Royal Palm Beach: 580 N. State Road 7

Other impacted states include Massachusetts, Texas, New Jersey, Virginia, Texas, Pennsylvania, California, Connecticut, Maryland and New Hampshire. The full list of closing TGI Fridays locations can be found below.

TGI Fridays did not provide a timeline for the closure of these locations, but did say they're planning to offer more than 1,000 transfer opportunities, which represents over 80% of total impacted employees, according to the press release.

TGI Fridays said it would close the following stores, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35: