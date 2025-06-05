David Jolly announces run for Florida governor

The Brief David Jolly has entered Florida’s governor race. He wants the seat Gov. Ron DeSantis will leave in 2027. Jolly switched to the Democratic Party and started fundraising this April. He is a former U.S. Representative for Tampa Bay. Jolly focuses on affordability, education, insurance reform, and gun safety.



David Jolly has officially entered Florida’s gubernatorial race. He is vying for the seat Gov. Ron DeSantis will vacate in 2027 at the end of his second term.

Jolly has been laying the groundwork for his campaign. In April, he registered a state political action committee, enabling him to start fundraising. He also changed his party affiliation from no party to Democrat.

After spending the past few years out of the political spotlight, Jolly says it’s time to re-enter the arena, motivated by a desire to bring about meaningful change in Florida.

Who is David Jolly?

What we know:

David Jolly is a former U.S. Representative for Tampa Bay, serving from 2014 to 2017. He is currently running as a Democratic candidate for governor of Florida in 2026.

Jolly is focused on addressing Florida’s affordability crisis, public education funding, property insurance reform, and gun safety.

He lives in Belleair Bluffs with his wife and two children and has been a longtime political commentator for MSNBC.

What they're saying:

"We have an affordability crisis in Florida driven by an insurance crisis that continues to worsen in the face of complete neglect by Tallahassee. We have abandoned public education, and we’ve allowed corruption to run rampant. It’s time for a change," Jolly said in a prepared statement. "This is a lived experience for our family, just as it is for millions of Floridians. Let’s end the politics of division and return Florida to voters who simply want an economy that works, the best education system in the world, safe communities, and a government that stays out of their doctors’ offices and family decisions."

The other side:

Also running for Florida governor is Congressman Byron Donalds. He is currently the only Republican candidate in the race and has received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Donalds has outlined his priorities as governor, which include reducing business regulations, tackling the insurance crisis, and supporting school choice.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: