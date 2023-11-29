New Costco opening soon in Florida is the only one in the world with this unprecedented design

A brand new Costco location is slated to open across from the Daytona International Speedway next year – but did you know it'll feature a one-of-a-kind design unique to this store only?

As a nod to its neighbor across International Speedway Boulevard, the new 150,000-square-feet retailer will boast a checkered flag pattern on the storefront, the only location to have one, a spokesperson for ONE DAYTONA confirmed to FOX 35 on Wednesday.

Additionally, in its new home at the growing ONE DAYTONA campus, this Costco marks the first store of its kind in the complex, too.

Photo: One Daytona

"Costco is a top international retailer that will significantly round out the retail mix, and because we currently do not have a concept like this on site, it will greatly enhance the everyday experience for those who live, visit and play at ONE DAYTONA," ONE DAYTONA President Roxanne Ribakoff said in a press release.

The store, which is slated to open in early 2024, was first announced back in May 2022. It's the first location in Volusia County.

COSTCO NEWS: Shopper says he cracked secret to Costco's price tags and mysterious asterisk: 'An insane deal'

MONTEREY PARK, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: A Costco store in Monterey Park, CA on September 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Developers broke ground on the new location in 2023. Costco proper has not yet announced the new location on its website, which is typical, as they do not make official announcements until months before the warehouse is set to open.

An exact opening date will be revealed as developers get closer to the completion of construction, a spokesperson for ONE DAYTONA confirmed to FOX 35.

VIRAL : Internet goes wild over Costco's 157-piece Le Creuset set for $4,500

Other businesses in the ONE DAYTONA complex include retailers like Bass Pro Shops, Guitar Center and Plato's Closet. Restaurants and eateries include Jersey Mike's, Crumbl Cookies and 4 Rivers Smokehouse. Other businesses live on the campus, too, including AT&T, Chase and Painting with a Twist.