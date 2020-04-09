Publix implements one-way aisles to encourage social distancing

article

In an effort to keep customers a safe distance apart while shopping during the coronavirus pandemic, some Publix grocery stores are implementing one-way aisles.

Photos have surfaced on social media of blue arrows taped to the floor directing customers which way to go down the aisles. There are X's on the ground at the opposite end of the aisle to indicate that you shouldn't enter in order to keep the one-way flow.

A FOX 35 viewer sent in photos from the location on Hoffner Avenue in Orlando.

"Some people were paying attention but others weren't and were just going down the wrong way anyway," shopper Carolina Alexandra told FOX 35.

Some shoppers on Reddit commented that the new policy may take some getting used to.

"No one is following them, it’s so annoying," said one commenter.

FOX 35 has reached out to Publix to find out if this practice is being done at all of their grocery stores.