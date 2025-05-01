SpaceX to launch 28 Starlink satellites from Florida on Thursday night: How to watch, stream

The Brief SpaceX is prepping for a Falcon 9 launch of 28 new Starlink satellites. The launch is set for 9:51 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, from Florida's Space Coast. Backup launch opportunities will be available until 1:51 a.m. on Friday, as well as starting again at 9:25 p.m. on Friday.



SpaceX is preparing for a Falcon 9 launch of 28 new Starlink satellites on Thursday night from Florida.

Here's how you can watch and stream the event.

What is the launch for?

What we know:

SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket with 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40).

What's next:

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The backstory:

This is the 18th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Ax-2, Euclid, Ax-3, CRS-30, SES ASTRA 1P, NG-21 and 11 Starlink missions.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft vents fuel prior to a scrubbed launch from pad 39A for the Crew-6 mission at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Feb. 27, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP v Expand

When and where will the launch take place?

Timeline:

The four-hour launch window will open at 9:51 p.m. on Thursday, May 1.

Backup opportunities for the launch will be available until 1:51 a.m. on Friday, May 2.

If needed, additional backup opportunities will also be available beginning at 9:25 p.m. on Friday.

How to watch and stream the launch

What you can do:

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.

FOX 35 News will stream the launch in the player at the top of this story.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: