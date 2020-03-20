Publix hopes to hire thousands of workers amid coronavirus outbreak

article

Publix, the Lakeland-based grocer, announced on Friday that it is looking to hire thousands of workers by the end of March to fill positions in its stores and distribution centers.

In a news release, it said in part: “We take pride in serving our communities during times of need, and with the unprecedented demand we are experiencing, we’re in need of more associates to help across our operating area,” said Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton. “We’re looking for people who have a desire to serve, are passionate about the food industry, are willing to work hard and ready to build a career at Publix.”

The release also said various positions are available at Publix's seven-state operating areas and its nine distribution centers located in Boynton Beach, Deerfield Beach, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Miami, Orlando, and Sarasota, Florida; Lawrenceville, Georgia; and McCalla, Alabama.

Interested individuals should fill out an online application at www.publix.jobs.