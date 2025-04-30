Woman recovering after random knife attack at Florida gas station, deputies say

The Brief A woman was slashed in the head by a stranger outside a gas station in Orlando. Deputies say the suspect, high on drugs, attacked without warning and is now in jail. The victim, still in pain and uninsured, now faces surgery and lasting trauma.



A young woman is recovering from a brutal, random knife attack that took place outside a gas station on John Young Parkway in Orange County.

‘My adrenaline was just pumping’

What we know:

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was slashed in the head by a stranger wielding a butcher knife. The suspect, identified as Sampson Pettit, was reportedly under the influence of drugs and in possession of 20 grams of cocaine at the time of the assault. He is now in jail, facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and drug possession, with bond set at $10,000.

Sampson Pettit

The backstory:

The victim had just visited Orlando and was waiting for a ride to the airport to return home to California. While crossing the street from a nearby bus station to get food, she encountered the suspect, who allegedly began harassing her before suddenly attacking.

The woman managed to escape into the gas station and lock the door behind her, potentially saving her life. She requested anonymity out of fear for her safety.

There is currently no confirmed timeline for when Pettit will appear in court. Authorities have not clarified whether this was a drug-fueled impulse or if the suspect had a history of violence.

The investigation has not yet disclosed whether surveillance footage or witnesses could provide additional context. It is also unclear if the victim will receive any victim compensation assistance for medical expenses.

What they're saying:

The attack highlights broader concerns about drug-related violence and mental health crises in public spaces. While random attacks are statistically rare, the brutality and lack of provocation in this case are drawing public attention.

It's also left the victim rattled.

"It hurt so bad. I kept saying please somebody help me, because I didn't know what was going on," the victim told FOX 35. "It was moving so fast, my adrenaline was just pumping. I felt it but I didn't know where. I thought he got my face."

She is now out of the hospital but still wearing a bandage.

"Still to this day, I've never seen what he cut off because I'm too scared to look at myself," she explained. "I never looked at him. I never said nothing to him so it was like, 'Why me?' There were a million people outside. 'Why me?'"

She is haunted by how it could all have played out.

"Afterwards I was like, 'So if I didn't run, what was your intention? To keep cutting me up or stabbing me until I died?'"

