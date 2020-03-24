Publix to install Plexiglass around registers amid coronavirus concerns

article

Publix Super Markets Inc. says it will be installing partitions to protect its cashiers amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lakeland-based grocer said Tuesday that all store locations should have Plexiglass installed by mid-April.

"We will be installing Plexiglass companywide at our registers, customer service desks, and pharmacies," Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous wrote in an email. "Installations will begin this weekend, and we expect to conclude within the next two weeks. "Installations will begin this weekend, and we expect to be completed within the next two weeks."

A week earlier Publix adjusted store hours of operation, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The stores were originally open from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The pharmacy hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday's pharmacy hours remain the same.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Publix also announced designated shopping hours just for senior citizens, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.