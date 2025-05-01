Memorial fund set for Oak Ridge high school student killed while crossing street near school

The Brief A memorial fund has been set up for 16-year-old Keysha Fenelon, who was a student at Oak Ridge High School. The teen was killed Monday morning after being struck by a car near the campus. School officials remember Keysha as a "bright light in the community," who was known for her "loving heart, unwavering kindness and a smile that could brighten anyone’s day."



The 16-year-old student from Oak Ridge High School who was killed Monday morning after being struck by a car near the campus has been identified.

The Orange County Public Schools Foundation has set up a memorial fund for the student: Keysha Fenelon.

Remembering Keysha Fenelon

What you can do:

OCPS officials said the fund was created to help support Keysha's family with funeral expenses and to "honor her memory in a way that reflects the love, strength and purpose she lived by."

Those who wish to make a memorial donation can click here.

‘A bright light in our community’

What they're saying:

"We are heartbroken to share the passing of Keysha Fenelon, a bright light in our community who left us far too soon," officials said on the fund's website. "Keysha was known for her loving heart, unwavering kindness and a smile that could brighten anyone’s day."

OCPS said students remembered Keysha as being goofy and remembered funny moments shared with her. One student said, "Her presence is still here; we can all feel it."

"Keysha was a proud member of the ROTC program, where she showed incredible dedication, discipline and service," school leaders said. "Her commitment to helping others was evident in everything she did, whether in uniform, in the classroom or with friends."

Teen killed in car crash near school

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Keysha was struck and killed by a car while walking to school around 8:10 a.m. on Monday.

Troopers said the crash happened in front of 700 Oak Ridge Road, just west of Winegard Road, near Oak Ridge High School.

The 28-year-old driver stayed on the scene and has not been criminally charged at this time.

Authorities say the student was not in a crosswalk when she was hit.

The posted speed limit on Oak Ridge Road is 45 miles per hour, though residents claim drivers often exceed that limit.

Did speed contribute to the crash?

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether speed directly contributed to the crash.

Troopers have not confirmed if the driver will face any future charges.

Additionally, there’s confusion among local residents about the specific speed limits during school hours, and whether more significant safety measures could have prevented the tragedy.

Is traffic control in the area sufficient?

Dig deeper:

The crash occurred on Oak Ridge Road, a busy area near the high school.

While there are school signs, speed monitors and nearby crosswalks, some residents say traffic control is insufficient.

The Florida Department of Transportation notes that school zones for high schools are determined case-by-case through engineering studies, rather than automatically applied.

