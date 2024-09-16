Potential Tropical Cyclone 8 heads toward North Carolina, bringing heavy rains, strong winds: NHC

article

Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight is bringing strong winds and heavy rains to parts of North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.

These tropical storm conditions with heavy wind and rain will likely produce a continuation of tropical storm warnings for this region through Monday.

At 11a.m. the forecast track shows that "the low will reach the coast of South Carolina this afternoon and then move inland across the Carolinas tonight through early Wednesday.", according to the NHC.

The storm is likely to come ashore as a tropical disturbance but will most likely not form into a tropical storm because wind shear has pushed thunderstorms away from its center, preventing the structure needed to declare it a tropical cyclone.

Will Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight impact Florida?

As of right now, Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight will have no impact on Florida.

Tropical Depression Gordon Update:

According to the NHC, Tropical Depression Gordon is showing little change in strength.

The tropical depression is currently in the Atlantic and poses no coastal threats at this time.

September 16, 2024: 11a.m. update

The National Hurricane Center will provide another update on both storms at 5p.m. today.