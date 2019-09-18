Husband wins $750K judgement against man who his ex-wife allegedly had affair with
A North Carolina man won a $750,000 judgement against his ex-wife’s alleged lover, according to reports citing court documents.
Rescue stages adorable maternity photo shoot for formerly abandoned pit bull named ‘Mama Pickles'
A North Carolina maternity animal rescue celebrated a pit bull mother named "Mama Pickles" with a maternity and post-birth photo shoot.
IHOP customers damage restaurant, assault manager after learning orange juice refills aren't free
The group reportedly damaged restaurant property after learning about their orange juice charges, and even assaulted an IHOP manager.
Third-graders ditch recess, head to fast-food joint over mile away from school
Were the McNuggets worth it, kids?
Deputy pumps, pays for gas for handicapped woman who couldn't afford to get home
A North Carolina deputy went above and beyond the call of duty when he helped out a handicapped woman who couldn't afford enough gas to get home.
North Carolina sheriff indicted in plot to kill former deputy over racially charged recording
The indictment said the North Carolina sheriff allegedly told another person to "take care of it" in reference to the former deputy and that "the only way you gonna stop him is kill him."
US Army identifies Green Beret killed in Afghanistan
A 41-year-old Green Beret who was on his fourth combat deployment has been killed by small arms fire in Afghanistan.