Police: Daytona Beach shooting suspect arrested
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department has arrested a man they say is involved in a shooting.
They said that 26-year-old Byron Malone was arrested on Sunday night.
Last week, investigators said that Malone shot a victim in a car on Mason Avenue outside of a store.
