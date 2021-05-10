Expand / Collapse search

Police: Daytona Beach shooting suspect arrested

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 24 mins ago
Daytona Beach
FOX 35 Orlando

Police: Daytona Beach shooting suspect arrested

Last week, investigators said that Malone shot a victim in a car on Mason Avenue outside of a store.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department has arrested a man they say is involved in a shooting.

They said that 26-year-old Byron Malone was arrested on Sunday night.

Last week, investigators said that Malone shot a victim in a car on Mason Avenue outside of a store.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 35 ORLANDO:

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.