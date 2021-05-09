Gatorland offers $1K reward in case of gator found with eyes, snout taped shut

article

Gatorland is contributing to a reward for more information in the investigation of an alligator that was found with its eyes and snout duct-taped shut.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) removed the alligator from the Wekiva Island area in Seminole County last week. Residents told FWC that they have spotted other alligators that have been duct-taped in a similar fashion.

Gatorland has added $1,000 to the reward money being offered to find those responsible.

"Gatorland is committed to the protection of alligators, educating the public about alligators, and rescuing nuisance alligators that would otherwise be euthanized by trappers all as part of its Gatorland Global conservation program," Gatorland spokesperson Kathy Hernandez told FOX 35 News.

The statewide alligator hunting season begins on August 15 and ends on the morning of November 1. While a Florida hunting or fishing license is not required to participate in the statewide alligator hunt, a Statewide Alligator Hunt Permit limited entry permit is mandatory.

