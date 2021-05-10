Publix now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines

Publix says it has started to accept walk-in customers for COVID-19 vaccines at all of its pharmacies.

The Lakeland-based supermarket chain says anyone who is 18 and older and wants a vaccine can walk into any Publix Pharmacy location without an appointment. This started on Monday, May 10th.

Customers can choose between the two-dose Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those who opt for Moderna's vaccine will be given an appointment to get their second dose.

Appointments will still be available and are encouraged for the "most efficient vaccination experience," Publix says. Those with a preference of which vaccine they want should make an appointment to ensure it is available.

Publix says appointments can be made through their online reservation system, and same-day appointments may be available. Walk-in appointments are available while supplies last.

For more information, visit Publix's website.

