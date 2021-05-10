Port Canaveral officials host vaccine event, offer cruise voucher

Canaveral Port Authority is hosting a drive-up COVID-19 vaccination site on Monday and offering incentives for people to get "stuck at Port Canaveral."

The first 200 people will get a voucher for a Victory Casino cruise for two, including dining and $10 each in slot credits. There will also be a raffle for prizes and giveaways for people who get vaccinated.

Canaveral Port Authority is partnering with Parrish Medical Center and Canaveral Fire rescue to administer the Moderna vaccine to people 18-years-old and over at Cruise Terminal One’s parking garage located at 8050 Discovery Road in Cape Canaveral.

MORE NEWS: Florida vaccine sites, schools prepare to administer shots to 12-15 group

Port officials are encouraging Port employees, Port workers, and community and surrounding hotel and restaurant workers to get vaccinated. They are expecting busloads of local employees to come.

No appointments are required to get vaccinated. Officials will be vaccinating people between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. and also from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Port will offer the second dose of the vaccine on June 7 during the same time periods.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.