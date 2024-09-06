Polaris Dawn: 4 astronauts set to launch on Falcon 9 rocket early Saturday morning from Florida

SpaceX is gearing up for the launch of Falcon 9, which is expected to carry the Polaris Dawn mission to low-Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Initially planned for late August, the launch was pushed to Saturday, Sept. 7. A launch window will open at 3:33 a.m. ET.

SpaceX said the mission was delayed again due to an unfavorable weather forecast in Dragon’s splashdown areas off the coast of Florida. This weather also impacted a backup launch opportunity for Thursday, Aug. 29.

What is the mission?

"This Dragon mission will take advantage of Falcon 9 and Dragon’s maximum performance, flying higher than any Dragon mission to date and endeavoring to reach the highest Earth orbit ever flown," Polaris Dawn said. "Orbiting through portions of the Van Allen radiation belt, Polaris Dawn will conduct research with the aim of better understanding the effects of spaceflight and space radiation on human health."

The crew will try the first commercial spacewalk using SpaceX's specially designed EVA spacesuit. Creating a base on the Moon and a city on Mars will need thousands of spacesuits, so developing this suit and performing the EVA are crucial steps toward a scalable design for future long-term missions.

The Polaris Dawn crew will be the first to also test Starlink's laser communication system in space, collecting crucial data for future lunar, Mars and deep space missions.