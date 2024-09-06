Good Samaritan helps teen boys injured in Orlando hit-and-run crash

One woman jumped into action to render aid to two teen boys who were injured in a horrific hit-and-run crash.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the boys were riding mini-motorcycles in a crosswalk when they were hit. The agency reports the crash happened Tuesday evening at the Parc Corniche Drive and International Drive intersection.

On Friday, Stephanie Resha returned to 14-year-old Troy DeLeon’s hospital bedside days after he was hurt. Speaking exclusively with FOX35’s Kelsie Cairns, Resha said she saw helmets on the road on a rainy Tuesday night and knew something was wrong. As she drove closer to the scene, she said she saw both boys hurt in the crosswalk, Troy with an apparent leg injury.

"I just kept telling him you need to stay still, you need to stay still, don’t look at your legs. He kept trying to pull his pants leg up.[I said] don’t look at your legs," Resha said.

She instructed him to stay put to not cause any more damage to his already injured leg.

"It’s what I would hope anyone would at least try to do. You see a helmet in the road — that helmet isn’t just sitting in the middle of the road for no reason," she said.

Resha, who also rides motorcycles, recognized that the boys needed help and that she needed to act fast.

"I literally ripped my shirt off and held pressure until the paramedics got there because I couldn't leave him," she said when explaining how she rendered aid to the other injured teen.

She said she held pressure on the teen's wounds until paramedics arrived.

"I've worked in multiple veterinary emergency clinics, so I’ve dealt with major, emergent situations, granted not with humans but with animals. The same basic policies apply. You keep the airways open; you check for pulses."

Troy’s mother, Valencia DeLeon, is grateful for Resha’s actions.

"She's the only reason that I think these kids had a fighting chance to begin with," DeLeon said.

As the rain poured down for hours, Resha stayed on the scene and also used his phone to stay connected to Troy's mom.

DeLeon said, "She was like, 'Hey mom, this is where we are. Be careful. We’re here; this is what they’re doing.’ I don’t know what I would’ve done without her."

Ever since the crash, Resha has been checking in with the DeLeon family, bringing Mom coffee, and even visiting during one of Troy's surgeries.

She says she is just making sure mom is OK. Valencia says her son has another operation coming up as a result of his injuries. FOX 35 News is still working to confirm the condition of the other teen who was injured.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: