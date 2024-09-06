Pro wakeboarders to compete at Red Bull Double or Nothing contest in Orlando

Some of the world's top professional wakeboarders will be in Orlando this weekend for one of the sport's biggest competitions as the Red Bull Double or Nothing returns to Lake Ivanhoe for the third consecutive year.

Founded by wakeboarding legend Parks Bonifay 20 years ago, the Red Bull Double or Nothing is not your typical wakeboarding event.

"I wanted to create a contest that made the guys really go for it and push the sport of wakeboarding — and push themselves," Bonifay said.

This competition is all about the best tricks, with a winner-take-all $10,000 prize.

"I wanted to take all the strategy out of trying to get second place, third place, or just qualify for a final — just go full throttle," Bonifay added.

We spoke with Tyler Higham, a favorite to win this year after finishing second in recent competitions. Higham, who started wakeboarding at just seven years old, is ready to give it his all.

"You know, I can only control what I can control, so I’m just gonna go do what I wanna do, go for it, and see what happens from there," Higham said. "There’s gonna be a ton of sick riding going on, so let it be what it is."

Orlando local and seven-time world champion Meagan Ethell, who is known for pushing the boundaries of the sport, will also compete. Expectations are high for Ethell as she prepares to debut a new trick during the competition.

"Yeah, I mean, Meagan — tip of the cap to her. She’s really the GOAT, you know, the greatest of all time in my mind," Bonifay said. "The fact that Meagan rode in this last year, and now she’s going for a trick that’s never really been done — Meagan, alongside all the guys, is really pushing the limits of wakeboarding."

The event is free to attend and starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Lake Ivanhoe.

