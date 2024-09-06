Accused hit-and-run driver arrested at dance studio in Brevard County

A 24-year-old woman accused in a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle in Brevard County has been arrested at a local dance studio.

Police say Rebekah Tate struck the motorcycle with such force that it became lodged under her car.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning, and it took West Melbourne police several days to locate Tate. She was not arrested at the scene because she fled, but officers took her into custody on Wednesday at a ballroom dance studio in Indialantic.

West Melbourne police reported that the crash left behind a mangled motorcycle, crushed by Tate's vehicle in the alleged hit-and-run. Witnesses said the rider, John Powell, was left critically injured in the street.

Tate was apprehended at Dancin’ Dance, a studio off A1A. A social media page, which police believe belongs to Tate, indicates she is a professional ballroom dancer. In addition to fleeing the scene, Tate is also accused of tampering with evidence before calling someone to pick her up and leaving the area of U.S. 192 and Dairy Road. Officers say the entire incident was captured on nearby surveillance video.

Friends of the victim, including Leah Lindstrand, who set up a GoFundMe for Powell, expressed disbelief over the situation.

"It’s shocking because it’s like — you’re young, and you already have such a disregard for human life," Lindstrand said. "It’s just not human at all."

We contacted the dance studio for comment regarding the arrest but have not yet received a response. The GoFundMe for Powell has raised nearly $5,000 since the accident. Powell is reported to have multiple fractures and broken bones and was scheduled for another surgery today.

Authorities have not disclosed how long Powell was left on the road before a Good Samaritan, making a DoorDash delivery, discovered him and called 911.

