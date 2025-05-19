Melbourne Police investigating multiple shootings at apartment complex in matter of days

The Brief Melbourne police officers are investigating a string of shootings at an apartment complex in a busy part of town. One shooting happened on Sunday night around 8 p.m. at the Wickham Club apartments. Another was reported on Friday to Melbourne Police. Police have arrested at least two suspects in connection with one of the shootings. There are no reports anyone was injured in either shooting, but cars and apartment units were struck by gunfire.



A pair of shootings at a Melbourne apartment complex has residents shaken and calling for stronger police presence, as authorities continue to investigate the recent violence near Parkway Drive and North Wickham Road.

‘Things just seem to be getting worse and worse’

What we know:

Neighbors who live at the complex, near Parkway and Wickham, are worried and say anyone could have been caught in crossfire during the recent shootings.

Neighbors showed FOX 35 where a unit was struck with bullets from the Friday shooting. They also shared pictures of a car that had bullet holes in it. Melbourne Police said Sunday’s shooting call came in around 8 p.m. They arrested two people in the area, but only one was directly linked to the apartment shootout.

Ke'on McCullough was taken into custody on several charges, including: carrying a concealed firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of assault. A judge set his bond on Monday at $26,000.

Neighbors are asking for more police patrols in the area.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what the motives were for either of the shootings. It’s also unclear if police made an arrest from the shooting on Friday. FOX 35 News asked for a call report showing how often police had responded to the complex over the last five years but hadn’t receive those numbers yet.

What they're saying:

Residents told FOX 35 that the Friday shooting left bullet holes in apartment walls and at least one vehicle. They showed reporters photos of the damage and pointed out a unit that had been struck by gunfire.

"One of the shootings went through my neighbor’s window, underneath her daughter and above her daughter while she was sleeping," said a resident who asked to not be named. "The firewall stopped it from going into my wall. I don’t feel safe living here anymore."

Camille Tate, who has lived at the complex for 15 years, said Sunday’s gunfire was unlike anything she’s heard before.

"Things just seem to be getting worse and worse every year," she said.

