PHOTOS: 'Catastrophic' tornadoes, storms strike US states, dozens feared dead

Kentucky’s governor says a devastating tornado touched down for 227 miles — more than 200 in his state — and deaths were feared in 10 counties.

Gov. Andy Beshear said at a news conference Saturday that at least 70 people were feared dead in Kentucky, and the death toll could exceed 100.

"This will be, I believe, the deadliest tornado system to ever run through Kentucky," Beshear said.

Beshear said about 110 people were in a Mayfield candle factory hit by a tornado.

Local officials said national guard members and emergency workers from across the state were pouring into Mayfield to help with the search and rescue operation.

Heavy damage is seen downtown after a tornado swept through the area on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Kyana Parsons-Perez, a factory employee, was trapped under five feet (about 1.5 meters) of debris for at least two hours until rescuers managed to free her.

Heavy damage is seen downtown after a tornado swept through the area on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Interior view of tornado damage to Emmanuel Baptist Church on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

In an interview with TODAY, she said it was the "absolutely the most terrifying" event she had ever experienced. "I did not think I was going to make it at all."

Just before the tornado struck, the building’s lights flickered. She felt a gust of wind, her ears started "popping" and then, "Boom. Everything came down on us." People started screaming, and she heard Hispanic workers praying in Spanish.

Among those who helped rescue the trapped workers were inmates from the nearby Graves County Jail, she said.

"They could have used that moment to try to run away or anything, but they did not. They were there, helping us," she said.

