Father pleads guilty, sentenced in 2021 shooting death of his former UCF football star son

Otis Anderson Sr., the father of former UCF football standout Otis Anderson Jr., pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison following the shooting death of his son, the State Attorney's Office confirmed to FOX 35 News on Tuesday.

Anderson Sr. appeared in Duval County court on Tuesday morning, court records show. He was sentenced to 12 years and six months in Florida State Prison, followed by five years of probation. Anderson Sr. gets 707 days of credit for time already served, which is nearly two years.

He originally pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, but in his plea deal, he agreed to plead guilty to lesser charges of armed manslaughter and armed attempted manslaughter.

The family did not wish to address the court during Anderson Sr.'s appearance.

Back in November 2021, the 53-year-old man shot and killed his son during an argument that stemmed from a dog bite, according to arrest records. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Anderson Jr., who was at the time a former running back at UCF, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

A second victim, Denise Anderson, was also said to be suffering from multiple graze wounds.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 21: UCF Knights running back Otis Anderson (2) runs with the ball during the College football game between the UCF Knights and the Pittsburgh Panthers on September 21, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Both victims were transported to the hospital, where Anderson Jr. died from his injuries. Denise Anderson was treated and later discharged.

Anderson Jr. was 23 years old.

Photo: Landon Barimo

In a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Anderson Jr.'s injuries appeared to be a gunshot wound to his chest and back. There was also a pool of blood outside the residence where he collapsed. A bullet strike and projectile were located in the front window inside the formal dining room. Another projectile was located on the master bedroom floor and multiple fragments were located around the kitchen sink.