Orlando will lose almost an hour of daylight in October as fall sets in

Fall is here in Florida! While that might not mean too much of a difference in the temperature, it means a pretty substantial change in daylight hours throughout the month.

In Orlando, the length of day will decrease by nearly 50 minutes between Oct. 1 and Oct. 30, according to sunrise and sunset times from timeanddate.com. In other parts of the country, that total daylight loss increases the further north you go.

That means that by the end of the month, the sun will set at 6:41 p.m. – a 30-minute decrease from the first day of October. By the end of November, the sun will set just before 5:30 p.m. – a time that accounts for daylight saving time. Florida residents will need to turn back their clocks at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

The sun sets over Orlando on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Orlando won't see a sunset past 8 p.m. until May 2024.