When does daylight saving time end in Florida?

Daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5 and Florida residents will have to set their clocks back one hour.

Right now, federal law still prohibits states from enacting permanent DST. Officials in Florida have proposed the Sunshine Protection Act to change the federal law. The act stalled in 2023 despite gaining momentum last year.

The DST period in the U.S. begins each year on the second Sunday in March when clocks are set forward by one hour. They are turned back again to standard time on the first Sunday in November as DST ends.