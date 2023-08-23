No more sunsets past 8 p.m. in Orlando until May 2024. Here's why

It's that time of the year again, Orlando. The sun will be setting earlier and earlier – and we've already experienced the last sunset past 8 p.m.

The last time the sun set past 8 p.m. was last week – and it won't happen again until the end of April 2024, according to timeanddate.com. The latest sunsets in Orlando were in late June into early July, when the sun retreated at 8:27 p.m. after the summer solstice.

Next month, the sun will start setting in Orlando at 7:47 p.m., before closing out the month at 7:12 p.m. as the days get shorter.

It's not until early December where the sun will set at 5:28 p.m. – and after that, the sun will start to set later through early 2024.

Why do the days get shorter?

According to the National Weather Service, the sun angle is highest before and after the summer solstice, making them the longest days of the year. As the sun begins to move lower in the sky, the length of daylight decreases.

The sun sets over International Drive on August 17, 2023.

When is Daylight Saving Time?

Expect to "fall back" on Sunday, November 5.