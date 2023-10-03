Cold front coming to Florida this weekend to bring fall vibes with temps in the 60s

Fall is officially here – and soon in Florida, it'll actually feel like it.

A cold front is expected to sweep the Central Florida area by late this weekend and into early next week, according to FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologists Jayme King and Allison Gargaro.

The drier and cooler air is forecast to arrive on Saturday and will push through the southeast and eventually through the state of Florida.

RELATED : Why is there smoke in the air? Smoke from Canada wildfires reaches Florida

You can expect temperatures when you wake up to be in the 60s with highs throughout the day in the low 80s. There will also be much less humidity!

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 WEATHER APP