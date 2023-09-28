Orlando is home to 7 of the world's best restaurants in 2023, according to Tripadvisor
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando is no stranger to good eats – and Tripadvisor's coveted list is reflecting that.
The travel company announced Thursday its final Travelers' Choice Award for 2023: Best of the Best restaurants list and seven Orlando-area restaurants made the cut.
The annual list features the best places to eat in top travel destinations all around the world, including The Netherlands, Japan, Italy, India and, of course, right here in the U.S. Rather than listing all the restaurants, Tripadvisor stacked them in different subcategories – including fine dining, date night, everyday eats, family-friendly (new), hidden gems, quick bites and vegetarian (new) – based on the quality and quantity of reviews between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023. There are 15 restaurants per category.
Here's a look at the seven Orlando-area winners for 2023:
Yak & Yeti Restaurant
This Pan-Asian restaurant inside Disney's Animal Kingdom was ranked No. 6 in family-friendly restaurants in the U.S.
Photo: Walt Disney World
Jungle Navigation Co. Ltd. Skipper Canteen
This restaurant, which draws inspiration from American, African and Asian cuisines, in Magic Kingdom, is ranked No. 11 in family-friendly restaurants in the U.S.
Photo: Walt Disney World
50's Prime Time Café
Disney's Hollywood Studios is home to the 12th-best family-friendly restaurant in the U.S.
Photo: Walt Disney World
T-REX Cafe
The interactive restaurant and attraction in Disney Springs is where you can find the 15th-best family-friendly restaurant in the U.S.
Photo: Walt Disney World
Express Cafe
The No. 8 hidden gem restaurant in the U.S. can be found on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee.
MORE FOOD NEWS:
- Popular late-night cookie shop opens first non-South Florida location in Orlando
- Orlando City SC stadium goes viral for purple cheesesteak creation: 'We wanted to do something fun and unique'
- Walt Disney World fires up all-new eats to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month: Lechón asado, mojito taco & more
Earl of Sandwich
This Disney Springs hotspot is considered the 10th-best quick bite restaurant in the U.S.
Photo: Walt Disney World
Blaze Pizza
This make-your-own-pizza chain location in East Buena Vista Drive is ranked the No. 17 quick bite restaurant in the U.S.
Photo: Walt Disney World
Click here to read Tripadvisor's full report.