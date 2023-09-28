Orlando is home to 7 of the world's best restaurants in 2023, according to Tripadvisor

Orlando is no stranger to good eats – and Tripadvisor's coveted list is reflecting that.

The travel company announced Thursday its final Travelers' Choice Award for 2023: Best of the Best restaurants list and seven Orlando-area restaurants made the cut.

The annual list features the best places to eat in top travel destinations all around the world, including The Netherlands, Japan, Italy, India and, of course, right here in the U.S. Rather than listing all the restaurants, Tripadvisor stacked them in different subcategories – including fine dining, date night, everyday eats, family-friendly (new), hidden gems, quick bites and vegetarian (new) – based on the quality and quantity of reviews between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023. There are 15 restaurants per category.

Here's a look at the seven Orlando-area winners for 2023:

Yak & Yeti Restaurant

This Pan-Asian restaurant inside Disney's Animal Kingdom was ranked No. 6 in family-friendly restaurants in the U.S.

Photo: Walt Disney World

Jungle Navigation Co. Ltd. Skipper Canteen

This restaurant, which draws inspiration from American, African and Asian cuisines, in Magic Kingdom, is ranked No. 11 in family-friendly restaurants in the U.S.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Photo: Walt Disney World

50's Prime Time Café

Disney's Hollywood Studios is home to the 12th-best family-friendly restaurant in the U.S.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Photo: Walt Disney World

T-REX Cafe

The interactive restaurant and attraction in Disney Springs is where you can find the 15th-best family-friendly restaurant in the U.S.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Photo: Walt Disney World

Express Cafe

The No. 8 hidden gem restaurant in the U.S. can be found on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee.

MORE FOOD NEWS :

Earl of Sandwich

This Disney Springs hotspot is considered the 10th-best quick bite restaurant in the U.S.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo: Walt Disney World

Blaze Pizza

This make-your-own-pizza chain location in East Buena Vista Drive is ranked the No. 17 quick bite restaurant in the U.S.

Photo: Walt Disney World

Click here to read Tripadvisor's full report.