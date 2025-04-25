Orlando Dreamers secure $1.5 billion in funding to lure MLB team

The Brief The Orlando Dreamers have secured nearly $1.5 billion in investor commitments to bring a Major League Baseball team to Central Florida. They are also working on raising funds for a $1 billion stadium near SeaWorld. While still searching for a team, the group is eyeing the Tampa Bay Rays as a potential relocation target due to stadium issues.



‘It sends a signal to Major League Baseball’

What we know:

The Orlando Dreamers, a group working to bring a Major League Baseball (MLB) team to Central Florida, have secured nearly $1.5 billion in investor commitments to fund the acquisition of a team. Additionally, they are working to raise $1 billion for a proposed stadium near SeaWorld. While they haven't yet secured a team, the group remains optimistic about their chances. Jim Schnorf, co-founder of the Dreamers, emphasized that the financing is a major milestone.

What we don't know:

The Dreamers are still in the process of finding a Major League Baseball team to bring to Orlando. The specifics of how they plan to secure an expansion team or if they will relocate an existing team, such as the Tampa Bay Rays, remain unclear. The timeline for the stadium construction near SeaWorld is also not fully detailed.

The backstory:

The Orlando Dreamers initiative has been working for some time to bring MLB to Central Florida. The group is backed by a substantial financial commitment, with $1.5 billion in equity already pledged to secure a team. This comes in addition to funding for a new stadium near SeaWorld, which is expected to cost $1 billion. Jim Schnorf, one of the group's co-founders, expressed confidence that either through expansion or relocation, Orlando will soon have an MLB team.

Big picture view:

The effort to bring Major League Baseball to Orlando is part of a broader push to expand the sport into new markets. Central Florida has long been a hotbed for sports enthusiasm, but it has yet to secure a professional baseball team. This effort comes amid ongoing stadium issues for the Tampa Bay Rays, making them a possible candidate for relocation. The Dreamers' proposal could change the landscape of sports in Orlando and boost the city's profile.

What they're saying:

Jim Schnorf, co-founder of the Orlando Dreamers, shared his optimism.

"I think it sends a signal to Major League Baseball, and as well as to the Orlando community, that we have accomplished the really key aspects of financing necessary to bring Major League baseball here to Orange County."

He also addressed the stadium situation in Tampa Bay, stating, "We’re watching the situation over there very closely," referring to the Rays' struggles with finding a new stadium in St. Petersburg.

"We are confident Orlando is the best site for a Major League Baseball franchise going forward," Schnorf added.

