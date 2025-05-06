SpaceX rocket launch tonight from Cape Canaveral, Florida: How to watch live

The Brief SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying another batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday night. Liftoff is expected at 8:22 p.m.



SpaceX is gearing up to send another batch of Starlink satellites soaring into low-Earth orbit on Tuesday night from Florida .

SpaceX rocket launch from Cape Canaveral

What we know:

A Falcon 9 rocket will blast off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying 28 Starlink satellites.

Liftoff is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:22 p.m. If necessary, backup launch options will be available until 12:22 a.m. on Wednesday.

An additional launch window will open at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday if needed.

How to watch and stream the rocket launch live

SpaceX will stream the launch live here.

Many launches are also visible from various locations in Florida, especially along the coast, including public viewing areas near Cape Canaveral or Kennedy Space Center, depending on the mission.

By the numbers:

This launch will mark the seventh flight of the first-stage booster used for this mission, having previously supported Crew-9, RRT-1, Firefly Blue Ghost Mission 1, Fram2 and two Starlink missions.

The backstory:

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet constellation, has been expanding rapidly, with frequent launches adding to its growing network in low-Earth orbit. The company’s Direct to Cell capability aims to eliminate mobile dead zones by allowing standard cell phones to connect directly to satellites without requiring additional hardware.

