Astros aces amped to face Rays in AL Division Series

The Tampa Bay Rays beat Oakland 5-1 in last night’s AL wild-card game. They’ll stay on the road to open a Division Series tomorrow against the AL West champion Astros, who piled up a major league-best 107 wins this season.

Rays clinch wild card with 6-2 win over Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, clinching an AL wild card berth with a 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night behind Tommy Pham's two-run homer and 4 1/3 hitless innings from Tyler Glasnow.

Playoff-contending Rays score 6 in 4th, beat Red Sox 7-4

Ji-Man Choi, Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames homered during Tampa Bay's six-run fourth inning, and the Rays moved into sole possession of the second AL wild card by rallying for a 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.