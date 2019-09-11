Astros aces amped to face Rays in AL Division Series
The Tampa Bay Rays beat Oakland 5-1 in last night’s AL wild-card game. They’ll stay on the road to open a Division Series tomorrow against the AL West champion Astros, who piled up a major league-best 107 wins this season.
Snell loses, Rays head to wild card after 8-3 loss to Jays
Blake Snell is searching for his best form as October approaches.
Rays clinch wild card with 6-2 win over Blue Jays
The Tampa Bay Rays returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, clinching an AL wild card berth with a 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night behind Tommy Pham's two-run homer and 4 1/3 hitless innings from Tyler Glasnow.
Tampa boy, a partial-hand amputee, throws first pitch at Tampa Bay Rays game
Baseball dreams came true Wednesday night for Landon Marazon, a 10-year-old who lost part of his hand in an ATV accident. He got to throw out the first pitch at Wednesday night's Tampa Bay Rays Game against the New York Yankees.
Playoff-contending Rays score 6 in 4th, beat Red Sox 7-4
Ji-Man Choi, Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames homered during Tampa Bay's six-run fourth inning, and the Rays moved into sole possession of the second AL wild card by rallying for a 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.
Eovaldi, Vazquez help Red Sox beat contending Rays 7-4
A former teammate created a speed bump for the playoff-contending Tampa Bay Rays.
Lowe's homers in 11th, lifts Rays into 2nd wild card
Every win these days is extra special for the playoff-contending Tampa Bay Rays.
Defending champ Red Sox eliminated, lose to Rays 5-4
It's official: There will be no repeat in Boston.
Rangers face the Rays following Lynn's strong showing
The Tampa Bay Rays will face off against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT.