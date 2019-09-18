Astros aces amped to face Rays in AL Division Series

Astros aces amped to face Rays in AL Division Series

The Tampa Bay Rays beat Oakland 5-1 in last night’s AL wild-card game. They’ll stay on the road to open a Division Series tomorrow against the AL West champion Astros, who piled up a major league-best 107 wins this season.

Soto lifts Nats to 4-3 comeback wild-card win over Brewers

Soto lifts Nats to 4-3 comeback wild-card win over Brewers

Washington's Juan Soto delivered a bases-loaded single against Josh Hader that scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Nationals rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in the NL wild-card game Tuesday night.

Rays clinch wild card with 6-2 win over Blue Jays

Rays clinch wild card with 6-2 win over Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, clinching an AL wild card berth with a 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night behind Tommy Pham's two-run homer and 4 1/3 hitless innings from Tyler Glasnow.

Playoff-contending Rays score 6 in 4th, beat Red Sox 7-4

Playoff-contending Rays score 6 in 4th, beat Red Sox 7-4

Ji-Man Choi, Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames homered during Tampa Bay's six-run fourth inning, and the Rays moved into sole possession of the second AL wild card by rallying for a 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

Braves clinch 2nd straight NL East title, eliminate Giants

Braves clinch 2nd straight NL East title, eliminate Giants

The Atlanta Braves clinched their second straight NL East title as Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 41st homer in a 6-0 win over San Francisco on Friday night that eliminated the Giants from postseason contention in Bruce Bochy's last year as San Francisco manager.