Buehler, Muncy lead Dodgers past Nats 6-0 in NLDS opener
The Los Angeles Dodgers win Game 1 of the National League Division Series, defeating the Washington Nationals 6-0 on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
Astros aces amped to face Rays in AL Division Series
The Tampa Bay Rays beat Oakland 5-1 in last night’s AL wild-card game. They’ll stay on the road to open a Division Series tomorrow against the AL West champion Astros, who piled up a major league-best 107 wins this season.
Soto lifts Nats to 4-3 comeback wild-card win over Brewers
Washington's Juan Soto delivered a bases-loaded single against Josh Hader that scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Nationals rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in the NL wild-card game Tuesday night.
Snell loses, Rays head to wild card after 8-3 loss to Jays
Blake Snell is searching for his best form as October approaches.
Rays clinch wild card with 6-2 win over Blue Jays
The Tampa Bay Rays returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, clinching an AL wild card berth with a 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night behind Tommy Pham's two-run homer and 4 1/3 hitless innings from Tyler Glasnow.
Tampa boy, a partial-hand amputee, throws first pitch at Tampa Bay Rays game
Baseball dreams came true Wednesday night for Landon Marazon, a 10-year-old who lost part of his hand in an ATV accident. He got to throw out the first pitch at Wednesday night's Tampa Bay Rays Game against the New York Yankees.
Morton, playoff-chasing Rays hold Yanks to 1 hit in 4-0 win
Charlie Morton and the Tampa Bay bullpen combined on a one-hitter and the Rays held their lead in the AL wild-card race, beating the New York Yankees 4-0 Wednesday night.
New York Yankees to face off against the Tampa Bay Rays
The New York Yankees will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida on Wednesday at 7 p.m. EDT.
A's lose to Angels, lead over Rays down to half-game
Athletics manager Bob Melvin knew it was unlikely his team would win every game down the stretch.
Choi HR in 12th lifts Rays 2-1 as Sabathia pitches in relief
The Tampa Bay Rays have developed a knack for comeback wins.
Playoff-contending Rays score 6 in 4th, beat Red Sox 7-4
Ji-Man Choi, Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames homered during Tampa Bay's six-run fourth inning, and the Rays moved into sole possession of the second AL wild card by rallying for a 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.
Eovaldi, Vazquez help Red Sox beat contending Rays 7-4
A former teammate created a speed bump for the playoff-contending Tampa Bay Rays.
Lowe's homers in 11th, lifts Rays into 2nd wild card
Every win these days is extra special for the playoff-contending Tampa Bay Rays.
Defending champ Red Sox eliminated, lose to Rays 5-4
It's official: There will be no repeat in Boston.
Miami Marlins' Austin Dean shows off dead aim in delivering perfect throw at fans' beer can pyramid
Miami Marlins left fielder Austin Dean proved he’s a chip off the old block.
Braves clinch 2nd straight NL East title, eliminate Giants
The Atlanta Braves clinched their second straight NL East title as Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 41st homer in a 6-0 win over San Francisco on Friday night that eliminated the Giants from postseason contention in Bruce Bochy's last year as San Francisco manager.
Yankees beat Angels 9-1, claim 1st AL East title since 2012
The resilient New York Yankees powered their way to the club's first AL East title since 2012, routing the Los Angeles Angels 9-1 Thursday night behind three RBIs each from old mainstay Brett Gardner and newcomer DJ LeMahieu.
D'Arnaud's 3-run double sends streaking Rays past Angels 3-1
The Tampa Bay Rays couldn't get much going offensively in eight of their nine innings. When they got their only serious scoring opportunity, Travis d'Arnaud seized it.
Meadows homers in 11th, Rays rally past Dodgers 8-7
With the Dodgers having twice erased their lead, the Tampa Bay Rays were staring at a third straight loss and a precipitous drop in the AL wild-card race.
Seager drives in 4 runs in Dodgers' 7-5 win over Rays
Kenley Jansen has got his groove back with the playoffs nearing.